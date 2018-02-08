Kelly Clarkson Reveals Tiger-Like Transformation Ahead of Golden Globes

Kelly Clarkson is getting wild before this evening’s Golden Globes.

The American Idol alum posted a photo of her silly pre-ceremony beauty routine on Instagram Sunday, showing off her jungle-inspired sheet mask to fans.

“Killin’ this Golden Globes pre-game like a tiger!” Clarkson captioned the photo, in which she looks fresh-faced in what appears to be her home.

The songstress has never held back from sharing personal photos and details.

She made headlines in Redbook‘s December/January 2018 issue talking about her sex life with husband Brandon Blackstock, saying that they like to “stay in bed” with him all day.

“Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet,” Clarkson said. “To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples.”

“I’m a person who loves change,” the 35-year-old mom of two added. “He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us. When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well… I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”

In her interview with Redbook, Clarkson also opened up about her constantly fluctuating weight and dealing with backlash, even if she were to lose weight.

“That’s already happened to me. They shame you for it,” she said. “Same thing happened with Miranda Lambert — I had dinner with her and we were talking about that. She was like, ‘Should I gain? Should I lose?’ But no one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics.”

She said that she’s at her happiest when she’s put on weight. “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy. People think, Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight. I’m like, ‘Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world.’ ” she said.

“For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well. If you gauge your life on what other people think, you’re going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone. People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it,” she added.

Photo credit: Twitter / @goodhealth