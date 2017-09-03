Kelly Clarkson Teases New Music With Video, Announces Release Date

Kelly Clarkson is the latest singer to tease her upcoming single.

The American Idol winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sneak peek of her new single, which will be released on Sept. 7.

September 7th. kellyclarkson.com A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Although she did not announce the name of the track, the short clip she shared showcases gospel-inspired croons in the background before she sings.

The black and white clip starts out in a garden with flowers blooming and Clarkson is shown with her eyes staring at the ground.

Towards the end, color begins to appear on the flowers and the release date is shown.

If you visit her website, Clarkson has a full countdown for the new single.

The new tune will most likely be the first song off of her upcoming album. Clarkson hasn’t released an one since her 2015’s Piece by Piece, which was her seventh studio album.