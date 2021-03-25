Kelly Clarkson Reveals If She Would Get Married Again After Brandon Blackstock Divorce

✖

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, and the singer discussed the idea of potentially remarrying during a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. Paltrow, who split from ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014, married husband Brad Falchuk in 2018, and had a candid conversation with Clarkson about finding love again after her divorce.

"You've been married for two years," Clarkson told her. "Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability — that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

Paltrow replied, "Probably the hardest thing I've ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again." The 48-year-old added that Falchuk "requires that kind of presence and intimacy, and it was really hard for me. I wasn't good at it before. I still struggle with it."

"You will have it again, Kelly," she told the host. "It just takes time." Clarkson shared with Paltrow that right now, she's focusing on herself. "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," she said. "I'm actually not looking for it."

She continued, "It's also a beautiful thing for a lot of people like me that are going through divorce that do want that in the future, to know that it can and will probably happen for you." Clarkson and Blackstock share two children, daughter River, 6, and Remington, 4, and asked Paltrow, who shares 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses, with Martin, for some tips on co-parenting.

Paltrow explained that she and Martin "made a commitment early on to be a family even though we weren't a couple." Noting that it "sounds weird and impossible," she told Clarkson that the pair worked with a therapist who was "amazing at helping us communicate." "Luckily, we both came from families that were strong," she explained. "We really did want the same things and we wanted the divorce to ideally impact the kids as little as possible."

"It wasn't easy," she admitted. "I'm proud of us for having really stuck to it. Now it's many years, so it's much easier now. It's harder in the beginning, of course, but you just have to make a concerted effort to really think about, 'What is best for the children in this moment?' and then you just have to kind of push your own reactivity down as best you can."