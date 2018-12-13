Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Eyed as Ellen Degeneres’ Replacement Amidst Retirement Talk

Could the next daytime talk show host extraordinaire be Kelly Clarkson? Sources tell The Blast that Clarkson is being “groomed” to take over for Ellen DeGeneres once The Ellen DeGeneres Show is off the air.

Although NBC extended DeGeneres’ contract through 2020, she told The New York Times she almost didn’t sign and that retirement has been on her mind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Blast reports that Clarkson, who has appeared many times on Ellen, has become a “clear favorite to jump into the daytime talk world.”

After interviewing DeGeneres earlier this year, the 60-year-old comedian reportedly thought Clarkson would make a “great” host.

In May, Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards to overall positive feedback. Then, in September, it was announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show would premiere in fall 2019 on NBC. The one-hour talk show, hosted by Clarkson, has been touted as a “fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music.”

When NBC picked up the series, Clarkson’s name was even thrown in as a direct comparison to DeGeneres. “We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, said in a statement at the time. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

When it debuts, The Kelly Clarkson Show will serve as the lead-in to Ellen — but there’s no telling what will happen if DeGeneres decides to put an end to her long running show, which has been on the air since 2003.

In fact, The Blast reports that sources say those involved with the decision “really believe [Clarkson is] the superstar who can pull off replacing the big shoes that [DeGeneres] will leave behind.”

Clarkson’s name was even reportedly brought up by NBC executives to replace Megan Kelly when she left the third hour of the Today show earlier this year.

Sources reportedly told Radar Online that NBC executives “think it might be the perfect time to give [Megyn Kelly’s] Today time slot to [Clarkson], who has a huge fan base and is extremely well-liked and relatable.”