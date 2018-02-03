Kelly Clarkson Reduced to Tears After Chomping on Chilies for ALS Hot Pepper Challenge

Kelly Clarkson took part in the new viral challenge to raise awareness for Lou Gehrig’s Disease, the ALS Hot Pepper Challenge. The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer tested the limits of her taste buds by eating a plate of habanero peppers, and posted the whole ordeal on Twitter and Instagram.

Clarkson was challenged by singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. This might have tested the limits of their friendship.

“I just want to say, first of all, I cannot stand you Trisha Yearwood because I was in the clear,” Clarkson said in the clip. “Garth [Brooks] didn’t even say my name and then you just brought it up out of nowhere.”

Clarkson told her fans she has never had a habanero before, but she did it to prove her dedication to a good cause.

“Trisha picked the habanero ’cause she’s like bold, so I don’t want to look like a wimp, but I’m going to cry, probably,” Clarkson said, correctly predicting exactly what happened after she chomped into one of the peppers.

Even as she had tears streaming down her face, the 35-year-old Clarkson continued eating them.

“I’m not being dramatic, my eyes are crying,” Clarkson said, rushing for a bottle of milk. “Jesus, take the wheel. Oh, my God, y’all I don’t know what to do.”

After making it through the challenge, Clarkson dared her The Voice co-stars Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys to take the ALS Pepper Challenge. She also dared her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The ALS Pepper Challenge is similar to the famous ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, as it tries to raise money and awareness of the condition. Over $96,488 has been raised so far for the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

The habanero challenge was created by the Haberstroh family after Patty Haberstroh was diagnosed with ALS at the end of last year.

“The first thing she said was, ‘I love you guys,’” Patty’s son, Steve, who lives in New Canaan, Connecticut, told LoHud. “The second thing she said was, ‘I want to find a cure for the 20,000 or so people who have this disease.’”

Steve and his three siblings decided they had to do something, so they created the ALS Pepper Challenge.

