‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz Confirms His Engagement

Kellan Lutz is going to be planning a wedding soon. While making a guest appearance on Steve, the Twilight star confirmed that he is engaged to Brittany Gonzales.

As it turns out, Gonzales actually worked on Steve Harvey’s other show, Family Feud. When Harvey referred to Gonzales as Lutz’s fiancé, the 32-year-old didn’t correct him and responded by saying a simple, “yep.”

Lutz then continued to discuss his fiancé’s Family Feud connection.

“She couldn’t be here today, but she wanted to come and give you guys the biggest hugs,” he said. “She had the best time on the show.”

“We had some nice people working at Family Feud—I didn’t see her though,” Harvey said. “You hit the jackpot. That’s pretty good.”

Lutz and Gonzales met in August of 2016. The actor seemed to know right away that he had found the one. In December of that year, he posted a picture of them holding hands with a special message for the woman he calls the “love of my life.”

“Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife,” part of the caption read.

“I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn’t know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways. I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with.”

No word yet on if the couple has set a date for the wedding.