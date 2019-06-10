Someone Noticed Something Specific About How Keanu Reeves Takes Photos With Fans

Keanu Reeves almost never refuses to take photos with fans, but recently someone noticed something specific about how he does it.

According to Bored Panda, Reeves does a method known as “hover hands” when he’s taking photos with fan, which is very likely a way of showing that he’s committed to the photo-op but is still maintaining a safe distance so as not to be intruding on someone’s personal space.

The outlet shared a number of photos that depict Reeves taking pictures with fans, as well as some celebrities, and in each photo he does appear to be just hovering his hands.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

Ever since the first Twitter user pointed out Reeves’ go-to method for taking photos, many other fans of the actor have been commenting on it.

“Keanu has the amazing power to make you feel hugged without ever having touched you,” one person joked.

Keanu is a gentleman and know women ready to holler #metoo over the most basic interactions. He knows the boundaries and parameters and move in the space provided with respect to those boundaries and parameters. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟’ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕒 🇪🇹 (@sunchallaj) June 9, 2019

One person said that Reeves was a “smart man” to sing this, to which another person replied that he was a “respectful man.”

“I don’t think embracing someone asking to take a picture with you is disrespectful, in theory,” the first person replied. “But choosing to still respect their personal space is smart because it is thoughtful.”

“That’s how I’m reading it to – respecting their personal space,” someone else offered. “I don’t think he’s reacting to the Me Too movement. That’s just how he is. Plus he’s a Virgo so he could slightly germaphobic lol.”

Keanu has spoken about how his mother imparted English manners that he has maintained into adulthood. This is not just self preservation, this is actually what having manners looks like. — Eon⛧Black (@EonBlack) June 9, 2019

“To anyone saying it’s only self-preservation I say why can’t it be both. Knowing the consequences of making someone uncomfortable underlines it’s important! We already know he’s got manners in other ways,” another person tweeted. “Why are people so dismissive?“

While many have been arguing the philosophy behind Reeves’ “hover hands,” a few have pointed out that globally speaking this is not a new trend, as it has been the standard in many Asian countries for years.

You can easily find it on google pic.twitter.com/Ti0sNbLGVJ — typo expert (@navrsm__) June 10, 2019

Reeves’ most recent film, John Wick Chapter – Parabellum is in theaters now.