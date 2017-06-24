Keanu Reeves Addresses Immortality

As the next John Wick movie is gearing up for production, Keanu Reeves sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and addressed the internet conspiracy theory that he is, in fact, immortal.

The humorous theory relies on the fact that Reeves hasn’t visually aged much at all since he began in Hollywood. Plus, online sites have found antique portraits with subjects nearly identical to Reeves.

Fallon brought the theory up to Reeves, who said he had heard about it recently. Fallon then presented some of the antique portraits as evidence of the similarities.

Reeves loved the gag and owning up to the fact that he look a lot like this images.

“I can see that we have a likeness in the eyes, and the nose, and the cheekbones, and the forehead,” Reeves said.

Fallon also showed some more recent evidence, a photo of the two at the 2000 MTV Movies Awards, during Reeves’ Matrix era.

“You look exactly the same as when I met you, and I met you years ago,” Fallon said. I don’t know if you actually said a word to me, but I did meet you at the MTV Movie Awards.”

Reeves is seen in a stylish suit and looks young as ever.

Reeves’ next project is To The Bone, an upcoming anorexia drama coming to Netflix in July. He’s also rumored to appeared in a John Wick TV series.