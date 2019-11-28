‘K.C. Undercover’ Star Chris Tavarez Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Chris Tavarez could be headed to prison for some time after a domestic violence incident earlier this month. The K.C. Undercover star was charged with felony domestic violence by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office following an alleged physical assault of his girlfriend.

The actor was charged with one felony cont of injuring a spouse or girlfriend after a prior conviction. The prior was in 2018.

The Blast reports Tavarez will be arraigned on the charge in Los Angeles in the next few weeks. The Disney Channel star was taken into custody the weekend of Nov. 9 after he and his girlfriend were involved in an argument. Reports at the time said the actor pushed his girlfriend, causing her to hit her head and suffer a concussion.

Authorities were called to a Hollywood property after the incident, though by the time they arrived, Tavarez had already left. They did notice marks in his girlfriend’s body. She refused medical treatment, though sources said she later went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Tavarez was arrested two days later and was released on $100,000 bail.

The actor’s girlfriend, who chose not to give her name during the investigation, accused him of head-butting and choking her in a detailed account of the argument filed along with a request for a restraining order against Tavarez.

In the papers, obtained by the outlet, she said Chris “started picking a fight with me which started out of the blue. He started yelling in my face things like ‘shut the f— up’ and ‘b—.’ I got up to go to the bed and (he) grabbed me with both arms and pushed me against a wall. He then put both hands around my neck. I immediately started crying. I was able to get away and go to the bedroom.”

She continued, “Things calmed down for an hour. But then the verbal aggressiveness began again. He started insulting me and putting me down and comparing me to the other girls. This lasted about five minutes and I started to get up and leave. He then grabbed me by both of my arms and would not let me get up and leave the bed. I tried to get up at least two more times but he held me down. Then (he) started slapping me hard on both sides of my face and eyes. He did this at least ten times.”

A judge granted a restraining order in mid November, ordering Tavarez to stay 100 yards away from her.

Tavarez is best known for his role as Darien on the hit Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover, which also starred Zendaya and ran from 2016-2018. He also had roles in Meet the Browns, Single Ladies and Lethal Weapon. More recently, he starred as Marc in Saving Zoë and is next set to appear as Roger in Valley Girl.