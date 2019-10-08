Katy Perry Rocks Blue Sheer Shirt With a Flower While She Mimics Lingerie Mannequins

Katy Perry may have earned plenty of awards for her vocals, but she is just as talented at posing as a mannequin, something she recently proved on social media. While attending the launch of The Kit Undergarments Monday night, the “Never Really Over” singer shared plenty of behind-the-scene images, including one of herself mimicking a lingerie mannequin.

In the image, Perry, donning a dusty blue sheer shirt adorned with a yellow flower with a light blue bra, one of The Kit Undergarments creations, underneath, joikingly stood amid the rows of manneuins clothed in the undergarments.

In another image, Perry could be seen making a kissy face toward the mannequin, her platinum bob styled straight.

“About last night. My friends [Jamie Mizrahi] [Simone Harouche] launched [The Kit Undergarments] I support it just like their bras support me,” the songstress wrote on her Instagram Story, adding in another, “New message. Boobs.”

When the 34-year-old, known for her bold fashion choices, isn’t busy being a mannequin stand-in to support her friends, she is busy preparing for the day that she walks down the aisle and says “I do” to her fiancé Orlando Bloom. The couple, who became engaged on Valentine’s Day, are reportedly set to tie the knot in December, with Perry telling Us Weekly in July that they were “laying the groundwork” before tying the knot.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house,” she told the outlet. “I was saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your 30s.”

Her Pirates of the Caribbean fiancé echoed those words when speaking to reporters later that month, stating, “are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

Perry and Bloom have been together off and on since 2016. Although they split in February 2017 with their representatives saying that they were “taking respectful, loving space,” they soon reunited, with Bloom eventually popping the question in February of this year.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013, while Bloom was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. Bloom shares 8-year-old son Flynn with the Victoria’s Secret model.