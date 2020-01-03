Katy Perry Reveals Battle With Depression: ‘Something Happened That Made Me Fall Down’

Katy Perry won fans hearts over in 2008 with her hit song “I Kissed a Girl” and fans haven’t looked back since. The public has seen her through some of her wildest and most successful days, but what she’s now revealing is that she wasn’t as open about some of her darkest. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the pop sensation is revealing that 2017-2018 were some of her toughest times as she battled with depression. Not for the first time, but the one time she couldn’t seem to get out of it.

“I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed,” she admitted. “In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We talk about all our different organs but never talk about our brain, which keeps us functioning the most,” she added.

This could be in part to why Perry’s music is so “empowering.” The singer broke down her music in the interview to point that very fact out. “If you divide my songs, they would be 50 per cent [about] empowerment, 25 per cent party and 25 per cent romantic. They are heavy on hope and positivity, like going towards the light. I reject the darkness.”

After her failed marriage with ex Russell Brand, who she was married to from 2010 to 2012, Perry is now engaged to Orlando Bloom who she refers to as the “anchor” who holds her down.

“I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine…. And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Kathryn Hudson.”

Lately, the 35-year-old has been on a spiritual journey herself in an effort to break free from the “lie” that’s been told to her as an artist saying, “The biggest lie we’ve ever been told as artists is that we have to stay in pain to create.” Perry says she not longer wants to be in “emotional pain” in order to create music. Instead, she wants to find happiness and peace. Something she credits to “changing” her life is “Transcendental meditation.”

Perry hasn’t given any details just yet on her wedding but did say that she wants a big family and dreams of retiring in a commune with her family and friends one day.