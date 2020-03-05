Katy Perry Pregnant: Singer Jokes About Hiding Baby Bump After Making Pregnancy Reveal

Katy Perry dropped her music video for new single “Never Worn White” on Thursday, March 5, revealing in the clip that she is pregnant. After the video was released, Perry took to Twitter to express her relief over not having to hide her baby bump, joking that she’s excited to no longer “suck it in.”

“[Oh my God] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted, adding, “or carry around a big purse [laughing out loud].”

“Never Worn White” is an ode to Perry’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Orlando Bloom and begins with a quick version of the traditional wedding march. The video opens with Perry standing in a white dress that shows off her baby bump, her hair blowing in the wind as she sings about how happy she is to have finally found her partner, though she’s nervous to get married because she’s “never worn white.” Perry previously married ex-husband Russell Brand in 2010 and told fans that she wore “dove gray” during the wedding.

Perry and Bloom’s baby will be their first together, while Bloom is also dad to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry further opened up about her pregnancy on Instagram Live, telling fans that she’s “been eating the same burrito for weeks on end” and “literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse.”

“Foods that gross me out now are beef,” she added. “I’m not really into red meat. Thank God for the Impossible Burger.”

The singer also hinted that both her baby and her upcoming album will arrive during the summer.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she said. “Not only will I be giving birth literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy.”

“I am excited,” Perry told fans. “We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

Perry and Bloom became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 after dating on and off since 2016. In September, Perry opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how Flynn has changed her life, revealing that she, Flynn and Bloom leave the house at 7:30 a.m. and “cannot be late.”

“I used to not wake up until, like, 11 a.m., and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10:00 p.m. just, like, falling asleep,” Perry said. “I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child — to fight against [it].”

