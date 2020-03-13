Katy Perry Reportedly in ‘Lockdown’ Over Coronavirus Fears Amid Pregnancy

American Idol judge Katy Perry has reportedly put herself on lockdown in Australia to avoid contracting the coronavirus during her pregnancy. The “Never Worn White” singer arrived in Australia this week to perform at a brushfire relief concert Wednesday and was scheduled to do press interviews on Thursday. Perry is expecting her first child with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

Perry’s record label made the decision to cancel her press commitments in the country, a source told the Daily Mail Australia. A celebrity photographer told the outlet Perry did not leave her hotel on Thursday at all.

Two Universal Music Australia employees at its offices in Woolloomooloo, a suburb of Sydney, were exposed to the virus, the Sunshine Coast Daily reported. All employees were told to quarantine themselves through Monday.

On Thursday, Perry did share a picture showing “wash hands” written in the skies over Sydney on her Instagram Story. However, it is not known if Perry took the photo herself or if she shared it from another Australian fan.

During the concert on Wednesday in Bright, Victoria, a fan gave Perry a roll of toilet paper as a gift while she sang “Teenage Dream,” reports Nine.com.au. The roll was even tied in a pink bow. It was a reference to Australians suddenly buying up toilet paper in supermarkets in response to coronavirus fears, as many consumers are doing in the U.S. as well.

Perry announced her pregnancy on March 5, when she showed off her baby bump at the end of the “Never Worn White” music video. This is her first child, and second for Bloom. She later said the pregnancy was no accident and came at the perfect time for the couple.

“I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this,” Perry told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff. “And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”

Perry’s first public appearance since announcing the news also came in Australia. She appeared at the UCC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final on Saturday wearing a multicolored dress that showed off her baby bump.

Perry and Bloom planned to get married in Japan in June. However, those plans were also postponed due to coronavirus fears.

“The wedding is definitely postponed,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. She thought it would be funny and cute to be in her wedding dress with a baby bump. All her friends were joking that it was so her luck because they’ve been totally ready to start a family for a while now.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. They will get back to wedding planning after their baby is born.

Photo credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images