Katy Perry Fans Send Support After Singer Reveals Her Grandma’s Death Days After Pregnancy Reveal

On Monday morning, Katy Perry shared with her fans that her paternal grandmother, Ann Hudson, had died, posting Bill Douglas’ song “Deep Peace” on Twitter. “a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace,” Perry wrote.

a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. ♥️Ann Pearl Hudson♥️https://t.co/VYXT8mbbIY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2020

She also shared a slideshow of photos of Hudson on Instagram along with a lengthy caption.

“I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday,” the singer began. “My heart hopes so.”

“If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include ‘are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!’ There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally,” Perry continued. “A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did.”

“Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love,” she continued. “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.”

“When my [wit] comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann,” she concluded. “When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them.”

Fans were quick to offer the star their condolences.

stay strong bb we’re sending you & your family our prayers we love you 🤍🤍🤍 — Perry Crave ★ (@PerryCrave) March 9, 2020

Grandmothers are so important and integral to our lives, and our daughters. Huge love to you. X — Jennifer Gome (@jennifergome_) March 9, 2020

We love you and Ann so much. She went up there on international woman’s day huh? seems pretty fitting. Sending lots of love and light to your whole fam 🥀♥️♥️ — matt (@witnesssmatt) March 9, 2020

Sending prayers and love for you and your family. We love you ❤️ — Team Katy Perry Brasil (@teamkpbrasil) March 9, 2020

Several shared other photos of Perry and Ann including moments from the night Ann accompanied her granddaughter to the Grammys in 2011.

Stay strong Katy. We love you❤️ pic.twitter.com/K4hDwsdYEr — 1984 (@katyisbae_lb) March 9, 2020

RIP grandma ann 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QC0Qhk72hq — fernando🍀 fã de gestante (@fernandosebert) March 9, 2020

Perry shared the news about her grandmother just days after she revealed that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Olando Bloom. She confirmed her pregnancy in her music video for new single “Never Worn White,” which began with her singing while wearing a white gown, her hands on her stomach, and ended with a profile shot of Perry showing off her baby bump.

“I am excited,” she told fans in an Instagram Live. “We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

