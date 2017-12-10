Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Introduce Taylor Swift at Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift closed the show at the Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but not without a special introduction big fans, Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, who took the stage to introduce the pop star.

“She’s one of our favorite performers and who is it tonight?” Holmes asked both the crowd and her 11-year-old daughter. “Taylor Swift!” Cruise responded excitedly.

The famous mother-daughter duo hurried backstage as Swift came out. She performed several of her biggest hits, including “Shake It Off,” “…Ready for It?,” “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

At the end, she brought out Ed Sheeran to perform their collaboration, “End Game.”

Suri Cruise wore a black dress covered in silver stars on stage, as well as a big red bow in her hair. She looked ecstatic to be on stage, which is surprising for the daughter of two huge stars like Holmes and Tom Cruise. Holmes was a little more casual, in jeans and a ruffled white shirt.

Holmes was also sporting a pixie cut, which she says is for a new movie role. “It’s for a role. I’m getting ready to play a woman in a movie called The Doorman,” she told reporters from PEOPLE. “She’s an ex-Marine and she’s a warrior. I’m excited. I’m training. I’m sore.”

The appearance was undoubtedly a thrill for little Surie Cruise. The 11-year-old has been seen all over New York City with her mom lately, and she appears to be loving it.