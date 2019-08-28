Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Spotted After Reported Jamie Foxx Split

Katie Holmes is looking stylish as she steps out with 13-year-old daughter Suri following her reported split from Jamie Foxx earlier this month. The 40-year-old Dawson’s Creek star was photographed by the Daily Mail hailing a cab in Downtown Manhattan after grabbing lunch with her teen daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, wearing casual jeans and a stylish matching sweater and bra top.

See the photos here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News that Holmes and Foxx had split after six years of an incredibly private relationship broke earlier this month after the Robin Hood actor was spotted out and about Los Angeles with two different women, one a mystery blonde and the other singer Sela Vave, whom he held hands with outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood. Following the photos surfacing with Vave, Foxx denied there was anything romantic going on between the two, noting that he sees her more as a daughter figure in a video posted to Instagram.

“It’s a double standard when it comes to women — when it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own,” he said of the double standard working with artists like Nick Cannon and Ed Sheeran. “And like I said, I spoke to that girl’s mom and she put her trust in me.”

“I embrace all the artists that come here. And even what happened in the press with our girl Sela — that’s our family. We don’t ever cross the lines like that, personally,” he clarified.

A source told Us Weekly that Holmes was the one to initiate the split, with the actress allegedly being overheard telling friends, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” according to Page Six.

Holmes and Foxx have long kept fans wondering about the state of their relationship, with reports only surfacing in 2015 that the two had already been dating for two years. It was just recently that the two began appearing together publicly, attending the 2019 Met Gala as a pair.

Keeping their long-distance relationship alive was reportedly “hard” for Holmes as she navigated the bi-coastal relationship. “Katie and Jamie’s relationship has been long-distance. He’s been living in L.A. full time, and she’s been in New York,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “It’s been this way on and off for years, and Katie’s always had a hard time with it.”

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images