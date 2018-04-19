Katie Holmes Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Suri on Her 12th Birthday

Suri Cruise, the daughter of actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, is ringing in year number 12, and her mother helped kick start celebrations with an adorable photo of the birthday girl.

On Wednesday, Holmes, 39, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the birthday girl, who is now a pre-teen. In the black and white photo, captioned only with a series of heart emojis, the 12-year-old is seen looking down as she wears a sparkling “happy birthday” tiara.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother and daughter duo recently hit the streets of New York City to introduce Taylor Swift at the Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in December. Suri took the stage wearing a black dress covered in silver stars, pairing it with a big red bow in her hair.

Holmes was also sporting a pixie cut, which she says is for a new movie role.

“It’s for a role. I’m getting ready to play a woman in a movie called The Doorman,” she told reporters from PEOPLE. “She’s an ex-Marine and she’s a warrior. I’m excited. I’m training. I’m sore.”

Since then, Holmes has gone on to land a role in a Fox drama pilot about a controversial FBI agent. She is also slated to executive-produce the series, which has begun filming in Chicago.

The still-untitled potential series centers on Special Agent Hazel Otis, who is in the middle of a terrorism investigation when her affair with a high level general becomes public knowledge. As the world sees her as “the mistress,” she fights to rebuild her personal and professional lives.

Ilene Chaiken (Empire) and Melissa Scrivner Love (Person of Interest) will write the project and executive produce alongside Holmes, Judy Smith (Scandal) and Old Obst (The Mick).

The new Fox series marks Holmes’ first lead role on broadcast television since the popular teen drama on The WB. This is the actress’ second pilot since she starred in ABC’s untitled Richard LaGravenese drama in 2014. That project did not move forward.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006-12, while he rose to prominence in the Church of Scientology. Following their split though, she’s kept a low profile. However, her budding relationship with actor/singer Jamie Foxx quickly became fodder for tabloids.

Rumors of the two being a couple have been going for several years, with the two only appearing in public together fairly recently. The two were recently spotted together at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party back in January.

However, her main focus has continued to be raising her daughter Suri Cruise, so much so that she values it over her relationship with Foxx.

“She’s an amazing mom. She’ll choose her family over him any day,” the source told Us Weekly back on Jan. 3. “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them.

“Katie found happiness with Katie first,” the source said. “She’s worked her ass off since the divorce and she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s made a name for herself and can be her own person. She’s back to her old self and it’s great to watch.”