Katie Couric Was Diagnosed With ‘Transient Global Amnesia’

Katie Couric is opening up about a frightening health scare that temporarily erased several hours of her memory.

In a Substack essay published Monday, July 6, titled A Day I’ll Never Remember, the veteran journalist revealed she experienced an episode of transient global amnesia in June while attending the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado.

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The sudden memory loss initially led her family to fear she was having a stroke.

Couric recalled that the day began like any other. She walked to the Aspen farmers market, picked up fresh fruit, kettle corn and a straw hat before returning to eat breakfast and prepare for the festival.

“There was nothing all that unusual about that Saturday morning,” she wrote, adding that her husband, John Molner, drove her to the event. “He was excited to go to the hot dog stand for lunch. (They’re really good hot dogs!) That’s the last thing I remember.”

Although Couric participated in two festival panels that afternoon, she said she has “zero” memory of either appearance.

From there, Molner took over the story, explaining that he became alarmed when Couric appeared confused and unable to remember basic information.

At the hospital, doctors asked her questions about the date and current president, but her responses were incorrect, prompting medical staff to begin evaluating her for a possible stroke.

“She reintroduced herself to the nurses every time they came into the room,” Molner wrote. “I felt like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day as she repeatedly asked me the same questions: ‘What was I doing before we got to the hospital?’ ‘Why am I at the hospital?’ Over the course of the next several hours, she asked me a version of those questions dozens of times.”

After an MRI came back clear and additional testing ruled out a stroke, doctors diagnosed Couric with transient global amnesia, a temporary condition that causes sudden memory loss but typically resolves within 24 hours.

Molner left his wife a handwritten note explaining what had happened, ending it with the reassurance: “You need to rest now but you will be 100% fine tomorrow! XOXO.”

Couric said doctors have not been able to determine what triggered the episode. She questioned whether altitude, dehydration, stress or fatigue could have played a role but noted there is little evidence linking those factors to the condition.

“So why did this happen to me?” she wrote. “The cause seems to be as mysterious as the brain itself.”

While she said the missing hours are gone forever, Couric is grateful the incident was not something more serious.

“All I know is that those hours will be forever lost,” she wrote. “While this was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious. So ultimately, I’m relieved.”