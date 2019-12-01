Katie Couric Reveals Doctors Discovered Potentially Cancerous Polyps During Colonoscopy

Katie Couric gave fans an update on her health after a colonoscopy she had with her husband, John Molner. The television personality took to Instagram a few days after making headlines posing with her husband before getting “his and hers” colonoscopies to reveal the results of the test. She shared a photo of herself and Molner before revealing the doctors found potentially cancerous polyps in her body.

“Ok listen up friends! Molner and I had his and hers colonoscopies on Friday (how romantic!) and they found TWO polyps during mine!” Couric wrote in the caption of the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These have the potential to develop into cancer and that’s why screening is SO IMPORTANT! (Molner got an all clear!),” she added. “Thank you to the wonderful Dr Felice Schnoll-Sussman, the head of the Jay Monahan Center at [New York Presbyterian] and your entire fantastic team for nipping them in the bud (literally) and for honoring Jay’s memory by helping so many patients like us…even if it means spending your days up to your elbows in…well never mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Nov 24, 2019 at 2:07pm PST

Couric encouraged all her followers to go to the doctor and get checked.

“But please get screened everyone! Yeah, the prep isn’t that fun but it’s A LOT better than being diagnosed with colon cancer!!! [colonoscopy] [get screened] [call your doctor] [matchy matchy] PS Did you all know the American Cancer Society has lowered the screening age to 45? So get your butts to the doctor!” She ended her post.

Fans took to the comments section to send well wishes to the couple, and complement for making an outing out of the health checkup.

“The couple that scopes together….. [crying laughing emoji],” one fan commented.

“My husband and I did that. Cute idea but no one could drive home! [Laughing out loud],” another fan sympathized, recalling their own experience.

“I luv this so much. As someone who is divorced and a believer in my second chapter, I cannot express enough how heart warming it is to see your shared love through health, self care and colon companionship,” another fan wrote.

Couric has been an advocate for frequent colonoscopies and other health screenings for a long time. Her first husband, John Paul “Jay” Monohan died at the age of 42 in 1998. He had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer a few months before but they did not catch it time for treatment.

Since then, she has used her platform to raise awareness for the screenings. She shocked audiences when she underwent a colonoscopy on television. The event drew massive attention at the time.