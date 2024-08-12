Katie Couric Calls out CBS in Wake of Norah O'Donnell 's 'Evening News' Exit

Katie Couric has a bone to pick with CBS. The beloved journalist, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006-2011, is upset over the network's decision to replace Norah O'Donnell with two male anchors. Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson will co-anchor the nightly broadcast beginning after the 2024 presidential election. In July, O'Donnell confirmed she was stepping down as anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News and will instead work as a Senior Correspondent. She also will contribute to CBS Evening News, 60 Minutes, and CBS News Sunday Morning.

Couric made her feelings known in a guest essay for The New York Times. "It was more than a little disappointing to read that Ms. O'Donnell would be replaced by two men, John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois," Couric wrote. "Don't get me wrong: I know, like and respect these two journalists. But soon, on the big three networks, there will be four male anchors."

"Yes, the talented Margaret Brennan will be contributing stories from the Washington bureau for CBS, but the two people who will be greeting Americans watching the CBS evening newscast will be men." Couric adds that it's a testament to who is calling the shots behind the scenes, highlighting a lack of diversity. "More important, the three people behind the scenes, making most of the editorial decisions, will be three white men: Bill Owens, Guy Campanile and Jerry Cipriano."

While she says her time anchoring the news during her tenure was largely good, she admits that "male writers occasionally have blind spots" and says this election is too important for such.

With Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic option for this upcoming election, she says the decision is ill-times. "We're also in the midst of a campaign that could result in the election of the first woman president, and first woman of color as president. It's a potentially historic story — one that needs a diverse group of journalists covering it," she added.