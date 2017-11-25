Katie Cassidy Reveals Father David Cassidy’s Last Words to Her

Just days after the passing of actor and musician David Cassidy, his daughter Katie Cassidy is sharing an emotional statement about her late father.

In a post shared to her Twitter on Friday, Katie tweeted a message revealing how his passing affected her.

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you. — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” she wrote. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

While the words might not mean much to his fans, it was known that Katie and her father had a strained relationship. The 30-year-old actress was raised primarily by her mother Sherry Williams and stepfather Richard Benedon, but Cassidy still played an important role in her life.

In 2009, Cassidy shared with PEOPLE that because he didn’t raise her, he didn’t have to parent her, saying, “I’m always here [though] and totally nonjudgmental.”

His daughter added that it was “nice when your dad can be your friend,” telling the publication, “To be able to go to someone I’m genetically linked to, tell them anything and know that they’re not going to judge me — it’s unbelievable.”

However, in 2017, PEOPLE reported that the pair had a “falling out,” with Cassidy confirming that he was no longer in connection with his daughter.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” he explained. “I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now.”

