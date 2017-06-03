Alec Baldwin Offers Support To Kathy Griffin From Trump Beheading Photo Shoot

Following a controversial photo shoot in which she held Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head, Kathy Griffin has been the target of criticism from the media, politicians, celebrities, and the former host of The Apprentice himself. In a series of tweets, however, actor Alec Baldwin offered some advice to the comedian as she loses one media deal after another.

1- Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy….baby…I’ve been there.

The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

In 1998, Baldwin appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and, while discussing Bill Clinton’s impeachment, got worked up and said he would go to politician Henry Hyde’s house and stone him to death, and would then go to his house to kill his wife and children. The tirade ended with O’Brien intervening and putting an oxygen mask over his mouth in hopes of getting him to calm down.

At the time, Baldwin came under fire for his threats, much like the criticism Griffin is currently facing.

2- a joke. That’s what I thought. That’s what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, “No! We’re serious!”

No one. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

3- but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

In addition to Baldwin being politically active, he combined his acting talents with his passionate dislike of Donald Trump beginning in October when he mimicked the former reality star for Saturday Night Live. He has continued to mock Trump in the months since, possibly not realizing that portraying the former Home Alone 2 star would lead to a regular gig following his election.

4- Kathy…fuck them. Fuck them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

Baldwin ultimately advised Griffin, who has made multiple public apologies for the photo shoot, to ignore the situation completely. With CNN canceling their contract with her for her New Year’s Eve hosting duties, Griffin’s career is in jeopardy.

During a press conference, she pleaded with the American public, as she felt as though Trump is aiming to completely destroy her livelihood for the controversial photo shoot.

“This wouldn’t be happening to a guy. It’s a woman thing,” she explained. “It’s coming directly from the President of the United States to a 56-year-old comedienne. He picked me. I’m the easiest target. I’m a D-list comedian.”

