Kathy Griffin Speaks out Again on Donald Trump’s Impeachment, Retweets Creepy Ivanka Trump Video

Kathy Griffin is celebrating President Donald Trump’s impeachment by reminding people of a particularly creepy video of him with daughter Ivanka Trump. A day after the House voted to impeach Trump, the outspoken comedian shared a viral GIF of Trump patting his adult daughter near her butt after “teasing” some of the Democratic presidential candidates ahead of the night’s debate.

Ok, ok. No more teasing any of the democratic nominees tonight. For now we’re stuck with this president and this first lady 🤮 https://t.co/JTVUzFrW3x — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 20, 2019

Griffin has long been a Trump critic, making headlines and almost losing her career in 2017 when she starred in a photo holding a mask of President Donald Trump dripping with what appeared to be fake blood. The photo was widely condemned, and she found herself losing endorsement deals, her comedy tour and her gig on the New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper, all while finding herself on the no-fly list and under investigation by the Secret Service.

“My little story is historic,” she told CBS News in March. “Whether you like it or not, it’s the first time a sitting United States president has used the full power of the Oval Office, the first family, the right-wing media and, more importantly, two departments within the Department of Justice to open an investigation on a private citizen who did nothing wrong. Didn’t violate he First Amendment, didn’t break the law.”

Bouncing back from the controversy, Griffin began a world tour surrounding the controversy called Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story. Despite her reclaiming the narrative, Griffin revealed she’s still receiving death threats online and in person.

“I was in London a month ago and I had a driver who took myself and my assistant from London Heathrow to the hotel, and he recognized me from the photo and he said that he was from Morocco and that if we were in Morocco he would cut my tongue off,” she revealed. “So, that was a long drive!”

But when asked if she wouldn’t take the photo if given the chance to do it all again, Griffin said she wouldn’t.

“No, because I’ve learned so much,” she answered. “I think a lot of people would love it if I said, ‘Oh, I wish I had never taken that picture. I wish I had never cursed. I wish I had never made this comment or that comment.’ But the most important thing that I hope people see is that, long after I kick the bucket, they see the crazy red-haired lady didn’t go down.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea / Contributor, Getty