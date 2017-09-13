Kathie Lee Gifford’s Mom Dies at 87

Kathie Lee Gifford’s mother, Joan Epstein, has passed away at age 87, Gifford announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

“My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning,” the Today show host wrote. “We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her.”

Gifford’s co-host, Hoda Kotb, retweeted the message and added, “Holding your hand xoxox.”

WATCH: “She had the strongest faith of anybody I’ve ever known.” @KathieLGifford remembers her mom, Joan. https://t.co/rMboKY5kc7 pic.twitter.com/n4mpdOaXiM — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) September 13, 2017

On Wednesday’s Today show, Gifford remembered her mother, revealing that Epstein passed away in her sleep.

“She had the strongest faith of anybody I’ve ever known,” Gifford said of her mother. The host shared memories of their time on the show together, as well as personal stories.

“Your mom was one of the bright lights I think I’ve ever met,” Kotb told Gifford. “When she came in, humor followed.”

Kotb used her social media accounts to share a quote honoring Epstein.

“Being both soft and strong is a combination very few have mastered,” the quote read.

“Happy Wednesday. Love you Joannie,” Kotb captioned the image.

Happy Wednesday. ❤️ you Joannie xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @klgandhoda