Katherine Schwarzenegger Has Some Nice Things to Say About Chris Pratt’s Ex-Wife Anna Faris

Katherine Schwarzenegger is not one to cause drama. The 29-year-old author said she looks up to fiancé Chris Pratt‘s ex-wife, Anna Faris, when it comes to hosting a successful podcast.

Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly that she drew inspiration from Faris’ podcast, Unqualified, before launching her own podcast, The Dog That Changed Me, on Tuesday.

“[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast. I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it,” she said. “Learning from her is another huge gift. I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas of life and, and she’s definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.”

She added that she also looks up to her mother, broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, for guidance. “My mom always offers me a huge amount of advice with everything that I do,” she gushed. “My mom also has a podcast, so I definitely learned from her.”

The nine-episode Dog That Changed Me podcast, sponsored by Pedigree, focuses on the importance of dog adoption and features appearances by celebrities like Mandy Moore, Bryce Dallas Howard and Haylie Duff who feel passionately about the issue.

The Rock What You’ve Got author explained that adopting a puppy is similar to having a child. “You should get a dog before you decide to have children because it’s like a great buffer into what that might look like,” she said. “Obviously, having kids is way more of a responsibility, but you really kind of get that little bit of insight, into, you know, changing the way that you go about your day, putting the needs of your animal first.”

“Having a dog is a huge responsibility but it’s also the greatest decision that you could ever make,” she said.

As for if she and Pratt, who got engaged in January, are going to try for babies anytime soon, a source told Us Weekly that “[They] both really love kids, [but] it’s not something they’re thinking about right this second.”

Pratt shares 6-year-old son Jack with Faris, whom he was marries to from 2009 to 2018.

The first five episodes of The Dog That Changes Me are available to stream now, and the remaining four will be released on Monday, May 20.