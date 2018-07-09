Katharine McPhee Ducks Paparazzi Trying to Photograph Engagement Ring

Katharine McPhee became engaged to music producer David Foster during a recent trip to Italy, and the actress has now returned stateside after becoming a fiancée.

Since the news broke of the engagement, paparazzi have been trying to capture a photo of McPhee’s new bling, but the 34-year-old was having none of it during a recent encounter with TMZ in Times Square.

McPhee was signing autographs for fans on Saturday when a photographer asked for a glimpse of her ring, at which point the Waitress star immediately ducked into her car, hiding her hand and rolling up the window.

The outlet previously snapped a photo of McPhee and Foster visiting a jeweler in New York City, where she is believed to have been getting her ring sized.

McPhee recently shared the smallest glimpse of her ring in an Instagram photo taken in Italy with a friend, with the two posing together on a boat.

“I just like this one,” she wrote. “My new gorgeous friend, @mayra_suarez. & what a trip.”

The Smash star confirmed the news of her engagement on Twitter after the story broke, simply tweeting a ring emoji and a GIF of Ariana Grande saying, “And what about it?”

She later shut down trolls commenting on multiple aspects of her engagement, including the couple’s age difference — 34 and Foster is 68 — as well as the fact that this will be Foster’s fifth marriage.

“y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me. thank you for coming to my TED talk,” she wrote.

y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me.

thank you for coming to my TED talk. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 6, 2018

McPhee also replied to one fan who wrote “DISGUSTING,” quipping, “alexa, play IDGAF by dua lipa.”

alexa, play IDGAF by dua lipa https://t.co/yVtFvRlwmC — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 8, 2018

McPhee and Foster have been dating since last year, first making headlines in May and going public with their relationship late in the year when they were seen kissing in Beverly Hills. In May 2018, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2017. “They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

