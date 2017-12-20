Watch: Kate Upton Plays Tennis in Skin-Tight Leotard and Stilettos

Kate Upton showed her racket work for day 19 of Love magazine’s annual advent calendar.

The model’s feature shoot had her bouncing around as a tennis player, wearing a skinny thong leotard, furry stiletto heels, a Burberry scarf and clear visor.

As she turns to backhand the ball or get back in position, viewers get a close-up of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner’s curvy booty. And when she bends over to return a serve, she gives her famous bust a little shake for the camera.

The 25-year-old was honored to be selected for the magazine’s yearly Christmas gift to readers. “Love Advent is a great Katie Grand tradition,” Upton said. “It’s silly and fun, and I love shoots where I don’t have to take myself too seriously.”

When Upton shared the flirty clip on her own Instagram account, she joked with fans about her skills on the court. “This shoot was the beginning and the end of my tennis career,” she wrote.

Though she isn’t a tennis pro, Upton was a solid choice to represent a day in this year’s Love advent, which focuses on a #StayStrong theme, supporting female athleticism, independence and confidence.

“Peace on earth and goodwill towards all men…well, towards all women, anyway. That seemed to just about sum up this year… It’s festive, it’s fun and it’s everything we love about women enjoying being women, on their own terms,” LOVE’s editor in chief Katie Grand told Forbes of the seventh annual project.

Other featured days have shown Ashley Graham grinding through a sled pull down an NYC street, Emily Ratajkowski (messily) carb-loading on spaghetti and Kendall Jenner throwing her best Rocky-inspired punches.