Kate Upton Confronted on Camera by Fervent Animal Rights Activist: ‘Shame on You, You Murderer’

Kate Upton was unexpectedly confronted by a group of animal rights activists today. The supermodel was hosting a Strong4Me fitness class in New York City when protesters entered the room and confronted her quite angrily. The group was up-in-arms about Upton’s partnership with Canada Goose, a clothing company that uses both coyote fur and goose feathers to line their winter coats. The incident was captured by TMZ, and you can check out their video here.

“Shame on you, you murderer” the protesters yelled, appearing to be lead by a man in a ‘Vegan’ hat and carrying a sign that read ‘Kate Upton Animal Abuser.’ The group then went into a chant, repeating the phrase, “Canada Goose has blood on their hands, Kate Upton has blood on her hands!”

While Upton maintained her composure while others tried to deal with the protesters, one protester shouted “Coyotes get shot in the head, and are strangled to death,” a reference to Canada Goose and their practices.

They added, “What’s the matter with you? You’re an influencer! You should be promoting kindness! And yet you promote violence!”

It appears that the protesters were escorted out relatively quickly.

Upton first announced her partnership with Canada Goose last month on World Kindness Day via her Instagram.

“It’s so important to be kind to the world around us not just today, but every day,” Upton wrote in the caption. “I’m proud to partner with Canada Goose and PBI to help raise awareness and ensure a future for Polar Bears. I recently had the honor of visiting the new PBI House to learn about polar bears, polar bear research, and the role each of us plays in polar bear conservation.”

Several commenters were quick to note the clothing company’s track record with animal rights. Not to mention the irony of the announcement hitting on World Kindness Day.

Back in October, Upton found herself in the middle of another controversy, though it was over a call made by officials during Game 6 of the World Series. Upton, who’s married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, claimed via Twitter that Washington Nationals player Trea Turner had left the baseline when running to first base, meaning he was out.

Even though Turner was called out for interfering with the play, people still voiced their disagreement.

Upton responded, tweeting, “I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality.”