Kate Upton Has Boxing Glove Trouble in Candid Instagram Post

Model Kate Upton's husband Justin Verlander might be a baseball star, but she is trying her hand at a different sport. In a fun Instagram clip she shared on Friday, Upto tried on boxing gloves and had some trouble getting the second glove fastened. The 28-year-old Upton only recently returned to Instagram earlier this month and has since shared several photos with her family, while expertly hiding the face of her daughter, Genevieve.

The first photo Upton included showed her wearing both boxing gloves, but her video showed it was not easy for her to secure the second glove on her left hand. "I don’t know what’s harder: boxing or getting on that second glove," Upton wrote in the caption, adding a boxing glove emoji. She also shared another candid photo on Saturday, showing herself and Genevieve in a cage meant for her dog to sleep in. "Follow me for more parenting hacks," she jokingly wrote in the caption.

Upton regularly shared photos on Instagram until November, when she suddenly stopped. On Jan. 5, she returned to share a photo with Genevieve and Verlander. All photos of Genevieve either show her from behind or have a heart emoji obscuring her face to protect the youngster's privacy. In her Jan. 5 post, Upton said she took a break from social media to focus on her health, family, and "reduced screen time."

"We made the most of our time at home as a family by spending true, quality time together," she wrote. "We took a few safe, socially distanced trips, and also I was able to refocus on passions like horseback riding! I’m excited to jump back in recharged and ready to share some exciting projects in the works and some of the things that we’ve been up to. Of course, we are still taking the gravity of COVID extremely seriously during these recent spikes and scares.... but basically I’m saying, here I am back on Instagram! Hello, 2021!"

Upton also started a new project earlier this week, joining Found Active and HatchBeauty Brands to start a new line of skin-care products and wellness supplements for active women. "For the longest time, I've been searching for skin-care and wellness products that fit my lifestyle and not the other way around," Upton explained in a new Shape interview. However, she couldn't find what she wanted, so she decided to create her own line. "I wanted products that were multi-use and didn't only make me feel confident on the outside, but the inside as well," she explained. Upton also pushed for the new products to be affordable, so the retail prices were set between $18 and $23.