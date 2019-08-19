Kate Upton Slams Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as ‘Snoozefest’

It seems Kate Upton doesn’t mind that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show isn’t happening this year, with the model decrying the annual event as a “snoozefest” this weekend.

During an appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live, Upton discussed the show when she was asked by a caller for her thoughts on rumors that the show will not be taking place.

“You know what? We’re sick of seeing the same body type,” she said. “You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented otherwise it’s a snoozefest.”

Upton has worked with the brand in the past but has never walked in its fashion show. The new mom recently made a body positive move of her own when she shot an unretouched cover for Health magazine shortly after welcoming daughter Genevieve.

“It was a really hard decision to make because it was months after I gave birth to my little baby girl,” she said. “But I thought it was really important because we’re surrounded by so much retouching and social media and filters and we’ve kind of lost touch with what’s real and what’s not real. For me, this was a big step to put out a good image of being real and real expectations of what it’s like after birth.”

Model Shanina Shaik was the first to confirm that the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be taking place this year, making the comment in July.

“Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” she told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about.”

She added, “I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.”

The New York Times reported in May that a memo to the chain’s associates from Leslie Wexner, the chief executive of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, read that the company has “decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

“Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit,” Wexner wrote, adding that the company would instead develop “a new kind of event” on different platforms.

Victoria’s Secret had previously received criticism after Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of L Brands, made comments about including transgender and plus-sized models in the show.

“So it’s like, why don’t you do 50?” he told Vogue, referring to sizing. “Why don’t you do 60? Why don’t you do 24? It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special.”

