Kate Upton Accuses ‘Guess’ Founder Paul Marciano of Sexual Harassment

Kate Upton has shared her own “Me Too” story on social media, calling out esteemed fashion designer and Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand [GUESS] is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director,” the model wrote on Twitter, punctuating the post with the hashtag “Me Too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018



Upton posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram as well, adding “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women,” tagging the photo with “Me Too” again.

Upton hasn’t added any more details on the accusation or revealed whether there’s a criminal charge associated she plans to pursue. Neither Marciano nor Guess has responded to the posts.

Back in October, in the same week that the Me Too movement kicked off, Upton shared a more detailed account of a sexual assault on Instagram. She blacked out the names and details of the story before posting it.

“I started modeling in 1988,” the post read. “I was signed by _ and did _ and _ in my first week. I was sent to see _ for one of the _ campaigns. I was told to wear something sexy that showed off my legs. I entered a conference room and waited. After 15 minutes or so _ opened the door furthest away from me and invited me into his office. While he looked at my portfolio he started asking personal questions.

“Like if I had a boyfriend. He got up and came over to me, touched my knee and gave me a hard look. The hand went up and right before he got to my breast I tried to leave.

“I was terrified. He leaped at me. He chased me around and around that office, pushing chairs and grabbing at me. I barely made it out I was so scared. My blouse was torn and I was shaking.

“I told my agency later on what happened. They didn’t bat an eye. I’m one of the lucky ones. I just want him to apologize.”

In the caption, Upton explained her reason for posting the anecdote. “Wanted to share this story,” she wrote, “and acknowledge the courageous [Cameron Russell] for what she’s put a spotlight on in the fashion industry, following the shocking Weinstein case. I stand with her, and the brave victims of sexual harassment who’ve shared their powerful stories here.”

Upton didn’t use the Me Too hashtag at the time, though she did create a hashtag that read “My Job Should Not Include Abuse.”

Some of Upton’s fans are wondering of the new allegations against Marciano might refer to her post from October, though there’s no official word so far.

Guess is both a clothing retailer and a fashion journal. “Interviews With Paul” is a staple of the website’s posts, featuring many prominent models, actresses and other women.