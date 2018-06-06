Kate Spade Apparent Suicide Stuns, Saddens Social Media

Social media is mourning the loss of fashion designer Kate Spade after news broke that she died by suicide on Tuesday.

Following breaking news reports that Spade was found dead at around 10:20 a.m. in her Park Avenue home by her housekeeper, social media users have been left stunned and are rallying together to remember the 55-year-old and call for mental health awareness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My heart honestly just stopped. Just had an alert to say Kate Spade has passed away, suspected suicide. A massive loss to the fashion world, truly loved her. Sending love to her family & friends, it shows how you never know what happens behind close doors,” one person commented.

My heart honestly just stopped. Just had an alert to say Kate Spade has passed away, suspected suicide. A massive loss to the fashion world, truly loved her. Sending love to her family & friends, it shows how you never know what happens behind close doors❤️ #katespade pic.twitter.com/Zr55yGnGqD — JADIE❤️ (@JadeCunnington) June 5, 2018

“Heartbroken to hear about #KateSpade. My favorite designer who looked out for women of all shape & means. She was a beautiful and talented woman & while she brought so much confidence & happiness to other women, I am saddened she was missing in her own life. RIP,” another Twitter user wrote.

Heartbroken to hear about #KateSpade. My favorite designer who looked out for women of all shape & means. She was a beautiful and talented woman & while she brought so much confidence & happiness to other women, I am saddened she was missing in her own life. RIP — Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) June 5, 2018

Spade had reportedly been found hanging in her New York City apartment, and while authorities are not yet able to divulge the details of her death, they did claim that she left a note at the scene. The contents of the note have also not yet been released.

News of her apparent suicide has rippled through social media, with many calling for mental health to be taken more seriously, the hashtags “MentalHealthAwareness” and “MentalIllness” quickly making the rounds on social media.

“It doesn’t matter what someone’s title is, how much money they have, or how popular one is… #MentalIllness #Suicide does not discriminate… my thoughts & prayers go out to Family/Friends during this mournful time,” one Twitter user comments.

It doesn’t matter what someone’s title is, how much money they have, or how popular one is… #MentalIllness #Suicide does not discriminate😢… my thoughts & prayers go out to Family/Friends during this mournful time🙏🏼 — Cynthia S. Brown (@cyndiblaw1) June 5, 2018

“Terribly tragic news about Kate Spade today. She has always displayed such happiness and confidence in her brand. Another reminder that mental illness doesn’t discriminate, nor does it always exhibit the ‘traditional’ signs,” another person wrote.

Terribly tragic news about Kate Spade today. She has always displayed such happiness and confidence in her brand. Another reminder that mental illness doesn’t discriminate, nor does it always exhibit the “traditional” signs. #stopthestigma #MentalHealthAwareness — Kellie Brys LeBlanc (@KellieBreeze) June 5, 2018

Spade, who launched Kate Spade New York in 1993, is survived by her husband Andy and their 13-year-old daughter.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).