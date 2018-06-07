Kate Spade’s Niece Rachel Brosnahan Spotted Amid Family Tragedy

Kate Spade’s niece Rachel Brosnahan was spotted at Andy Spade’s apartment Thursday, days after the fashion designer’s suicide.

Andy has reportedly been staying at another Park Avenue apartment as the couple took some time apart for the past 10 months, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kate was found dead by suicide at her New York City apartment Tuesday morning. She is survived by husband Andy and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

Brosnahan, who is known for her role as comedian Miriam Maisel on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, declined to comment to Page Six about her aunt.

The actress was accompanied by Oberon Sinclair, the self-described “queen of kale” according to the outlet.

You can see the photos here.

Also spotted coming and going from the apartment were Judy Spade — mother to Andy and actor David Spade — as well as Kate’s business partner Elyce Arons and Bella Cariaga, the housekeeper who discovered the body of her “best friend” Kate.

The New York City chief medical examiner’s office confirmed Thursday the fashion icon died of suicide by hanging.

Law enforcement originally suspected her death to be a suicide because of a note she reportedly left at the scene. The note, which was addressed to her daughter, implored the teenager not to feel guilty.

“Bea – I have always loved you,” the note allegedly read. “This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

Her husband addressed the release of the note’s contents in a statement, dismissing the reports as “appalling.”

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” he said.

“My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother,” the statement continued. “Kate loved Bea so very much.”

Hours before the cause of death was confirmed, Andy was spotted leaving his apartment in a mouse mask, likely trying to avoid paparazzi.

In the statement, Andy also paid tribute to his late wife.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” the statement read.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).