Kate Spade’s Husband Reportedly Shopped for New Apartment Amid Marital Issues

Kate Spade‘s husband Andy Spade, also a fashion designer, was reportedly shopping for new apartments in the months leading up to her death.

The Blast reports that Spade, who founded fashion brand Frances Valentine with his wife, was looking for a new apartment in New York in mid-to-late 2017. The outlet’s sources say he was in the market for a one or two bedroom in the Manhattan area.

He is said to have scoped out several properties over the course of his hunt.

Multiple outlets have reported that there were marital problems between the Spades, who married in 1994. This could have led to Spade searching for new housing, but that is unconfirmed.

Some sources have simply said there were problems between the two leading up to Kate’s suicide, but others have stated the marital issues cause her to take her own life.

“Kate and Andy were having relationship problems,” a source told PEOPLE.

A police source told Page Six that Kate allegedly killed herself “over family problems … in her relationship.”

Andy has not directly commented on his wife’s passing as of press time. However, a family statement was released to the Associated Press by a spokesperson.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the statement read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Kate is believed to have left a suicide note in her bedroom before her death. It is allegedly addressed to her daughter with Spade, Frances Beatrix Spade. Reports state that Kate allegedly lets Frances know that the suicide had nothing to do with her in any way.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Kate has been remembered far and wide for her contributions to the fashion world. She founded the fashion brand Kate Spade New York in 1994, and it has gone on to be worth billions.

The designer left the company in 2006 to spend time with Frances and start the Frances Valentine brand, but her namesake still adorns the company she founded more than two decades ago.

Kate Spade New York released a brief statement on social media mourning their founder after the news broke.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

No other details about Kate’s death are available at this time.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).