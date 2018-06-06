Kate Spade-Designed Products Sell out After Her Apparent Suicide

Following the apparent suicide of New York designer and fashion mogul Kate Spade, handbags and accessories from her Frances Valentine collection have been selling like hot cakes.

PageSix reports that dozens of items from the collection inspired by her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, have been listed as out of stock on the affordable line’s website.

Some of the items sold out include all five colors of the Honeypot Basket that lists for $195, and the Medium June Hobo, listed for $395 and available in three colors.

As the publication points out, many of the line’s accessories, such as such as jewelry, cosmetic bags, leather wallets and wine bags are also sold out, and include items like Turquoise Filigree earrings ($35), a Travel Cosmetic Bag ($125) and Oberon Sunglasses ($145).

Spade, 55, died by suicide in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning following reports of marital troubles with her husband Andy, who reportedly wanted a divorce. Found by the family housekeeper at 10:20 a.m., Spade allegedly hung herself with a red scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, though it is unclear when she actually passed. A medical examiner is expected to conduct a full autopsy.

According to a report by TMZ, her husband was seeking a divorce before the tragedy. The two share a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

Andy addressed the tragic situation through a statement on behalf of the entire Spade family.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” it read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Law enforcement officials additionally spoke to TMZ about their interviews with Andy Spade following the suicide, divulging personal details of the suicide note. In the note, Spade allegedly called out her husband.

“This has nothing to do with you,” read part of the alleged note, according to Page Six. “Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

The NYPD Police Chief of Detectives, Dermot Shea, told reporters that there was no suspicion of foul play in the case.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” he said.

Kate Spade and her husband Andy were together for more than 30 years and first met in college at Arizona State University, later moving together to New York City where the couple built her fashion empire from the ground up.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).