Kate Spade Mourned by Celebrities After Apparent Suicide: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Fashion designer Kate Spade is being mourned by celebrity fans after dying by suicide, leaving many “heartbroken.”

One of the first people to comment on Spade’s death was her fellow fashion designer Liz Lange.

“The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started,” Lange wrote about Spade. “And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news.”

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton also commented on Spade’s passing, recalling a time she first encountered the designers work.

“My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college,” Clinton tweeted. “I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.”

Model Tess Holliday spoke fondly of Spade as well, saying that the designer’s passing has “crushed” her.

“Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing,” Holliday wrote on Twitter. “Suicide isn’t ‘the easy way out’ and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today.”

Ivanka Trump took to the social network to call Spade’s “tragic passing” a “painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry.”

“If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help,” Trump added.

As has been reported, 55-year-old Spade allegedly took her own life in her Manhattan apartment. Law enforcement have released very few specific details at this time, but have said that the death was due to hanging.

