Kate Spade Alone in Apartment When She Killed Herself, Source Says

Designer Kate Spade was reportedly alone in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning when she died of an apparent suicide, contradicting earlier reports that her husband was home at the time.

The fashion trailblazer was found in her bedroom at her Manhattan residence around 10 a.m., police said at the time. Her housekeeper discovered her body.

Officials told PEOPLE Spade was found unresponsive and reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking at a news conference later Tuesday, police indicated that while evidence indicates Spade took her own life, the investigation is still ongoing. The medical examiner will make the ultimate determination on the cause and manner of death, which is pending.

The revelation that Spade was alone at her apartment at time of her death, contradicts a New York Times report that husband Andy Spade was present on the scene when police pronounced her dead at 10:26 a.m. It is not known where 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix was at the time of Kate’s death.

Spade is survived by husband Andy and daughter Frances. She was also the aunt of Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and sister-in-law of actor and comedian, David Spade.

Spade and Andy met while attending Arizona State University and together launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. They tied the knot in 1994.

The couple sold Kate Spade New York to Neiman Marcus in 1999, which later sold it to Liz Claiborne Inc. in 2006. Although Spade was the face of the brand, they walked away from the company in 2007 to focus on raising daughter Frances.

Coach recently acquired the brand for $2.4 billion.

In 2016, Spade launched a new fashion brand called Frances Valentine. She changed her name to Kate Valentine Spade to align herself with the new brand.

“I might probably have to get out there with some posters and little boards and say: ‘I’m now Frances Valentine,’” Valentine said in an interview in 2016.

After new broke of Spade’s passing, her family released a statement: “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

She was honored twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America — once in 1996 as an emerging accessories designer to watch, and again in 1998 as the best accessories designer of the year. She did not attend the group’s annual gala and awards show on Monday night in Brooklyn.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).