Kate Moss Breaks Her Silence After Death of Friend Annabelle Neilson

Model and socialite Annabelle Neilson was confirmed on Monday to have died at age 49, and the Ladies of London star has been mourned by friends on social media since the news broke.

Kate Moss, one of Neilson’s closest friends, used Instagram to share her tribute, posting a throwback photo of the two women hugging.

The image was captioned with a single emoji, a broken red heart.

In 2015, Neilson told the Daily Mail, “Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me, she’s just Kate.”

“We fight over stupid things, then we kiss and make up,” she added. “We share clothes, we share everything and her fame has never been an issue. She always looks out for me and I look out for her. We’ve got each other’s backs.”

After Neilson’s death was reported, her sister, Camila, issued a statement.

“Very sadly, we have been informed today that my sister Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday, It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain,” Camila said, via E! News. “My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle’s close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration.”

Westminster Coroner’s Court spokesperson Susan Lord told Radar Online that Neilson’s cause of death was “cerebrovascular accident” or a stroke. London’s Metropolitan Police Service told Us Weekly that they are not treating her death as suspicious.

Andy Cohen, whose network, Bravo, aired Ladies of London, addressed Neilson’s passing on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“I want to get started with some sad news. We found out that Annabelle from Ladies of London passed away,” he said. “We just found out today. Don’t have a lot of details; we just want to send our love to her family. She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. We’re just torn up about it here.”

Neilson starred on the reality show for its first two seasons, leaving the series in 2015.

In a statement to Us, Bravo said, “We at Bravo are saddened to hear about the passing of Annabelle Neilson who was a dearly loved and respected cast member on two seasons of Ladies of London. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David M. Benett