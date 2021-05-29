Kate Middleton's Picture Perfect COVID-19 Vaccine Photo Has Followers Raving

✖

Kate Middleton is following in her husband's footsteps by getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge told her followers on the Kensington Royal Twitter account that she got her first dose of the vaccine. In turn, fans responded to the post by praising the duchess for both getting the vaccine and for looking flawless while doing so.

In the photo, Middleton wears a casual outfit to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The duchess, donning a white top, jeans, and a face mask, noted that she received her first dose on Friday at London's Science Museum. Not only did Middleton chronicle her recent vaccination, but she also issued her gratitude to those working on the frontlines amid the ongoing pandemic. She noted that she is "hugely grateful" to those who are "playing a part in the rollout."

Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing. pic.twitter.com/h427iT0n4x — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 29, 2021

Royal watchers flocked to the post to send some kind messages to the Duchess of Cambridge. One Twitter user wrote, "Well done Catherine [heart eye emoji] you will make a great future Queen and William will make a great future king England is in good hands." Another fan noted that the duchess was glowing as she spread awareness about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as they wrote, "Well done Kate. That photo should inspire people to have the jab who have been so reluctant. And she can pull off looking glamorous in a Covid booth too." Of course, fans also commented on how Middleton's vaccination followed her husband's, as Prince William also received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in late May.

"It was such a sense of relief when I received my first dose a month ago. I'm so glad that you and the Duke have now seen yours," yet another Twitter user wrote. Just as Middleton did, William posted a photo of himself getting the COVID-19 vaccine on social media. Like his wife, he also received his first dose at London's Science Museum. In his caption for the post, the Duke of Cambridge thanked those who are working on vaccine rollout, writing, "thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."