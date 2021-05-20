Prince William's Toned 'Guns' in COVID-19 Vaccine Photo Has Royal Family Fans Going Wild

Prince William recently received a COVID-19 vaccination shot and a photo from the moment is driving royal family fans wild with very spirited responses. On Thursday, a photo of William getting a vaccine shot was posted to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page. "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he wrote in the photo's caption.

William continued, "To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do." The image showed William with his sleeve rolled up as the technician administered the vaccine. This is what caught everyone's attention, as many noticed that William has very "tone" arms. "Those guns tho!!" one follower exclaimed. "He is really fit," someone else added. Scroll down to read more reactions from some of William's new online admirers.