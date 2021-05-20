Prince William's Toned 'Guns' in COVID-19 Vaccine Photo Has Royal Family Fans Going Wild
Prince William recently received a COVID-19 vaccination shot and a photo from the moment is driving royal family fans wild with very spirited responses. On Thursday, a photo of William getting a vaccine shot was posted to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page. "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he wrote in the photo's caption.
William continued, "To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do." The image showed William with his sleeve rolled up as the technician administered the vaccine. This is what caught everyone's attention, as many noticed that William has very "tone" arms. "Those guns tho!!" one follower exclaimed. "He is really fit," someone else added. Scroll down to read more reactions from some of William's new online admirers.
View this post on Instagram
"Wasnt expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite," one user quipped.prevnext
Proud of Prince William but can we… talk about his toned arm?🙈 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OvDvgvyECA— Isa (@isaguor) May 20, 2021
"No wonder The Duchess of Cambridge looks always so happy,"someone else joked.prevnext
The Prince William vaccination photo has me feeling some things! pic.twitter.com/R5Y9ULTxCB— Royal Analysis (@royal_analysis) May 20, 2021
"Congratulations! Also….wow, someone is working out!" another user exclaimed.prevnext
‼‼ His Royal Highness Prince william 😍🔥💙💪 pic.twitter.com/UxFUGL3gJk— Omayma kingdom 🤍🤍🎊 (@ombellla) May 20, 2021
"Suns out, guns out, hubba hubba!" one other fan commented.prevnext
Okay but can we talk about Prince William’s arms? 👀👅 pic.twitter.com/NDEOKqNrMP— Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) May 20, 2021
"Supporting our future King... Loyal, hard-working and thoroughly decent all-round guy," one more follower wrote.prevnext
A MAN vaxxed & armed 🔥🔥🔥#PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/aB95djHLwM— jen (@JenCarsonTaylor) May 20, 2021
"Kate come get your man, the girls are thirsty," somebody else joked.prevnext
Prince William and his toned biceps are trending 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/rQCkT9932X— ˗ˏˋ 𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖙 ˊˎ˗ (@cambridgeroyall) May 20, 2021
"Where’ve [you] been hiding those, you’re royal highness?" one last user asked.prev