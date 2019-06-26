Kate Middleton Just Took Over This Special Role From Queen Elizabeth, Who Held It for 67 Years

Kate Middleton has a new royal job!

The Duchess of Cambridge was named patron of the Royal Photographic Society this week, with the official announcement made on Tuesday. Middleton is taking over the post from Queen Elizabeth II, who became the organization’s royal patron in 1952 and held the role for 67 years.

The society was started in 1853 to promote the art and science of photography, and Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were originally named patrons when the organization was founded. Middleton was previously made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in January 2017.

On the day her new title was announced, Middleton attended her first Royal Photographic Society event as patron, visiting the photography workshop for Action for Children, which is run by the organization. Action for Children is also one of the Duchess’ patronages.

At the workshop, Middleton helped students hone their photography skills, holding a camera of her own and working with the children as they shot photos at Warren Park in Kingston.

Kensington Palace shared that Middleton will join Action for Children for several sessions, which will cover elements of photography including portraits, light and color.

“Alongside developing new skills, the workshop will highlight how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings,” the palace added.

Middleton’s interest in photography makes her the perfect fit for the position, and her love for the art form has been well documented — she studied art history at the University of St. Andrews and is also the patron of London’s National Portrait Gallery and a talented photographer herself.

“It is a huge honour to have The Duchess as our Patron, especially given her personal interest in photography. We know that photography and creative pursuits have such a positive impact for people of all ages, and we are excited to be working with one of The Duchess’s charities in support of their work,” Chief Operating Officer of the Royal Photographic Society Mike Taylor in a statement to the palace.

The mom of three’s work has been highlighted on the royal family’s social media platforms multiple times, with Middleton having lately been the one to snap the portraits of her children that are shared with the public.

Her most recent photographs were shared to celebrate her daughter Princess Charlotte‘s fourth birthday, with Kensington Palace sharing that the Duchess snapped the photos at Kensington Palace and at the family’s home in Norfolk.

