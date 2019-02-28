Kate Middleton to Throw a Second, Private Baby Shower for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle recently celebrated her soon-to-be-born baby with a baby shower in New York City, and a new report shares that the Duchess of Sussex will also be fêted with a private event thrown by her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

The royal couple’s baby is due in April, so this second event will likely give Markle’s British friends and relatives the chance to help her celebrate her upcoming bundle of joy before she gives birth.

Before that event takes place, Markle and Prince Harry will join Middleton and Prince William for a morning reception hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on March 5, royal reporter Omid Scobie shared on Twitter. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne are also expected to attend.

Markle’s NYC shower was hosted by Serena Williams and Markle’s best friend Genevieve Hillis, and the bash was held at Williams’ Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel with around 20 of Markle’s closest friends, according to Bazaar. During the shower, attendees took part in a flower-arranging lesson led by Lewis Miller and enjoyed food by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The guests’ floral creations were donated to Repeat Roses, which supplies previously-used floral arrangements to facilities including hospitals, hospices, nursing homes, cancer treatment centers and domestic abuse and homeless shelters.

Edible offerings included cake pops shaped like storks, cookies shaped like bunnies, bibs and storks, miniature slices of carrot cake, pastel macarons, cupcakes and a two-tiered white cake covered in edible pearls and gold accents and crowned with a topper depicting Markle and Harry happily looking down at their new bundle of joy.

There were also multicolored flower arrangements and video from the event shows that everything was done in soft pastels, giving nothing away about whether the royal baby will be a boy or girl.

Famous guests included Amal Clooney and Gayle King, as well as Markle’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. Several of the Duchess’ close friends including Jessica Mulroney and Misha Nonoo also attended the bash.

After her trip to the Big Apple, Markle and Harry headed to Morocco for a three-day trip full of royal engagements, though they spent a night to themselves in the country before heading back to London this week.

