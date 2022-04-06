Kate Middleton Showed Respect to Queen Elizabeth in a Subtle Way This Week

✖

Kate Middleton made sure to pay her respect to Queen Elizabeth II during Prince Philip's memorial service. According to Hello Magazine, Middleton's sign of respect was subtle albeit a big way to show her support to the monarch. The publication noted that while Elizabeth was entering Westminster Abbey, where the memorial service was being held, Middleton performed a subtle, low curtsy when she saw the queen.

Prince Philip's memorial service took place on March 29. During the service, Elizabeth walked in with her son Prince Andrew. As a sign of respect, Middleton curtsied to the queen while she was with her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Hello Magazine noted that women in the royal family will curtsy and bow their heads if it is the first time that they're seeing the queen that day. As for the men, they will bow their necks. If they don't perform the action publicly, it typically means that they have already greeted the monarch in private at some point that day. The publication noted that in addition to Middleton, Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their daughter, Lady Louise, also curtsied.

Numerous members of the royal family were on hand to pay their respects to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Although, it was especially surprising to see that Prince Andrew was the one to escort the queen into Westminster Abbey given the legal trouble that he has found himself in. Six weeks before the service, Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre. Elizabeth reportedly "insisted" that she walked into the church with Andrew by her side despite objections from other members of the family.

Robert Jobson, a royal commentator and the author of Prince Philip's Century, told PEOPLE that this move was indicative that she "wholeheartedly loves and believes her son. As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen's Consort, many people will now accept the queen's word and judgment." Jobson added that it made sense as Andrew "doesn't have a partner." He continued, "A settlement has been paid but he's guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law. She has faith in Andrew. Even if he disappears from public life, he's been able to pay tribute to his father, who after all, was very proud of his service in the Royal Navy, where he fought in the Falkland Islands conflict."