Kate Middleton Uses Secret Entrance to Party With School Parents at Pub

Kate Middleton may be one of the most photographed women in the world, but the Duchess of Cambridge has a few ways of getting around that fact, one of which she reportedly put into action last month for a meet and greet with other parents from Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s school, Thomas’s Battersea.

The Daily Mail reports that Middleton visited Boulevard Bar, inside The Hollywood Arms in Chelsea, which has a secret side entrance for high-profile guests. The mom of three attended with just one royal protection officer and entered and left through the secret passage, which was reportedly built for her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, during his bachelor days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During that time, the pub was reportedly the “place to be seen” for Chelsea socialites and was owned by Willow Crossley and her now-husband Charlie. The couple lived over the pub and hosted “wild parties” every week, though things mellowed out with the couple sold the pub in 2015. Willow began working on floral design and handled the flower arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception in 2018.

Last month’s event at The Hollywood Arms was a “meet and greet” that is hosted each year for parents of new students at the school, and the Duchess reportedly “enjoyed a few drinks” while mingling with other parents.

Prince George has been a student at Thomas’s Battersea since 2017, while Princess Charlotte began attending the private school in September. According to the school’s website, pupils in years one and two study subjects including Literacy, Numeracy, Science, History and Geography, RS, French, PSHCE (Personal, Social, Health, and Economic Education), Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, Ballet, PE, and Games. George is currently in Year 2 and Charlotte is in the Reception program, which takes place before Year 1.

While they may be royalty, George, Charlotte and younger brother Prince Louis are just like plenty of other kids in other aspects, with Middleton and Prince William reportedly determined to raise their kids as normally as they can.

“Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world,” a source recently told The Sun. “She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.”

The insider added that Middleton takes inspiration from the way William and Harry were raised by their mother, Princess Diana, who did her best to ensure that they participated in activities normal to most children including trips to amusement parks and other fun locations.

“Kate is mindful of how much William loved his mother,” the source said. “She was very unstuffy and wanted William and Harry to fit in with their school friends and experience normality. That’s the baton she handed to Kate.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein