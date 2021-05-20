Prince William Shares Photo From His First COVID-19 Vaccination

✖

Prince William received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The Duke of Cambridge rolled up his sleeve and did his part in helping slow the spread of the virus at a public health facility run by the National Health Service at London's Science Museum, which is close to where he and wife Kate Middleton live with their three children. The 38-year-old royal, who did not specify which vaccine he got, received his first as Britain's National Health Service expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to his age group.

In an effort to encourage more people to go out and get vaccinated when they are eligible, William shared a photo from his vaccine appointment to the Cambridge family's Instagram account. In the photo, the duke donned a face mask and held up his sleeve as a medical professional administered the shot. William shared that he got the vaccine on Tuesday and shared a message of gratitude "to all those working on the vaccine rollout… for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

William receiving the first dose of the vaccine came after it was revealed last year that both William and his father, Prince Charles, contracted the virus. According to a November report from The Sun, William tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020 and was "hit pretty hard." Although William did not disclose his ailment, with a source suggesting he did not want to alarm the public, it was reported that he had difficulty breathing. William continued to work throughout his recovery, though he quarantined at his country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, along with his family and was frequently checked in on by doctors.

William is just the latest member of the British royal family to receive the vaccine. His grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, received the vaccine earlier this year. Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also been vaccinated. Currently, Britain has opened vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 34, according to Fox News.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the royal family has been vocal in their support for those working the frontlines, with the Cambridges having shared numerous social media posts honoring healthcare workers. Earlier in May, it was revealed that Middleton shared an emotional phone call with a woman who tragically lost her grandparents to the virus. In March, the couple paid tribute to those who lost their lives to the virus when they took part in a moment of reflection at Westminster Abbey.