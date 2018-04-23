Watch: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Hospital Live Feed

It’s another boy for Kate Middleton and Prince William! The royal couple welcomed their third child, a boy, Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced.

LIVE: Outside the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy. https://t.co/w7efn7pQHQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2018

Middleton gave birth to baby number three in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London — the same place where she and William welcomed both Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

A live feed of the exterior of the hospital is being streamed on ABC News, with many fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the newest addition to the Royal Family. Watch the feed in the video above.

PEOPLE reports that it was refurbished in 2012 after opening in 1937, complete with 10 high-end en-suite rooms set aside for births. The maternity unit in the Lindo Wing consists of five rooms for labor and 11 rooms for postnatal care.

While the hospital clearly has state-of-the-art equipment and exceptional caretakers, its website also boasts a “friendly hotel services team” on hand. The food can cover any special dietary, cultural or religious requirements (like vegetarian, kosher and halal meals). Inpatients reportedly have separate breakfast menus consisting of a choice of juice, fruit, yogurt, cereal, bread and hot drinks. Three-course meals are served at lunch and dinner, followed by desserts like cheesecake, fruit platter or cheese selections. Guests can also choose from a list of wines and champagne for a celebratory toast.

Wi-Fi, satellite TV, radio and a bedside phone also come in each room, as does a reclining seat for new dads like William.

It has been tradition to welcome royal babies in the Lindo Wing ever since Sir George Pinker, the royal gynecologist from 1973 to 1990, oversaw Prince William‘s delivery. Pinker reportedly helped end the practice of princes and princesses being born in palaces.

Well-wishers outside the hospital will most likely see the happy couple on the steps. Ken Wharfe, former personal protection officer to William, Harry and their mother, Princess Diana, perviously told PEOPLE that “William will want to come out with an open-necked shirt and pair of jeans and drive away. It’ll be a rerun of the last one.”

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Kensington Palace originally announced on Monday, April 23 that the Duchess was in labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” a statement read. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new arrival joins older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who will turn 3 on May 2.