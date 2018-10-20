Kate Middleton Had a Near-Miss Wardrobe Malfunction at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Kate Middleton attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding on Friday, Oct. 12, with the Duchess of Cambridge selecting a bright pink Alexander McQueen dress and coordinating fascinator for the occasion.

The day turned out to be a very windy one, resulting in the royal narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction when her skirt flew up around her, due to one particularly strong gust.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the weather, Middleton managed to keep her dress in position, pushing it down with her hand as the wind blew.

A similar moment happened to the Duchess in 2011 on her royal tour of Canada, the wind again attempting to lift her skirt as she spoke to soldiers while arriving at Calgary Airport.

Back in 2012, Queen Elizabeth’s courtier, Stewart Parvin, shared that he attempts to avoid such a malfunction by sewing weights into the hem of the monarch’s clothing.

“I just pop a couple of weights into the hemline of her dresses and coats and it makes them hang beautifully,” Parvin explained. “If there is a flap in the coat then I will sew in one on each side of the split to even it up.”

Etiquette expert Myka Meier added that royals like Middleton and Meghan Markle try and prevent the issue in a different way along with weights.

“Often they wear body suits and clothes that actually increase static so it’s much harder for something to fly up,” Meier explained.

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same spot Prince Harry and Markle married in May. While William and Middleton made their way into the church quickly after arriving, cameras spotted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sharing a rare moment of PDA while waiting for the ceremony to start.

The couple was seated in the chapel, leaning away from each other as William looked as his program and Middleton chatted with brother-in-law Prince Harry ahead of the wedding.

Mid-conversation, Middleton reached over to place her hand on her husband’s armrest, with William covering her hand with his own, letting fans in on a sweet moment of affection between the normally reserved couple.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool