Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels Like Meghan Markle ‘Used Her to Climb Royal Ladder’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reportedly had an airing of their grievances on Christmas Day, with the Duchess of Cambridge telling the Duchess of Sussex she believes the former Suits actress used her to climb up the royal ladder.

“Kate opened up about feeling like Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle, 37, told Middleton, 36, that she felt “snubbed” by her.

The duchesses had to spend part of Christmas Day together at the royal family’s Sandringham House estate in Norfolk, England.

“Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other,” the source told Us Weekly.

A source previously told the magazine that Queen Elizabeth II “reached her limit with all the drama,” adding, “She desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!”

Middleton reportedly left Markle behind at Sandringham when the royal family went on their annual Boxing Day hunt at the Norfolk estate. According to the Daily Mail, Markle did not want Prince Harry to participate, since she is not a fan of hunting. However, a royal source denied this and Harry was at the hunt. Markle also joined Middleton for the post-shoot lunch at the estate’s log cabin.

“Meghan has realised that the royals have been doing this for centuries and aren’t going to change their ways,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She is not a vegan or even a vegetarian, but she doesn’t like unnecessary cruelty to animals. Harry has explained to her that the numbers of birds need to be kept down on the estate and that this is all part of the management.”

The source added, “She has accepted this but doesn’t like watching it. She enjoyed the lunch and got on well with Kate, but I’m not sure how she would feel about Kate taking part.”

Another source told Us Weekly that there was never any doubt that Harry would take part in the hunt, despite his wife’s feelings on animals.

While the turmoil boiling over between members of the royal family have simmered, Markle is still facing a never-ending drama with her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle and father Thomas Markle. It has become so bad that Harry is reportedly asking his father, Prince Charles, to help save Markle’s reputation in the media.

“Harry’s taking advantage of Charles’s big soft spot for Meghan and pushing his relationship with his father to the absolute limit and really laying it on thick,” a source told Radar Online.

Markle and Harry are expecting their first child in the spring.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images