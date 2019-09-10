Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Look During Princess Charlotte’s First Day of School

Kate Middleton channeled her inner Princess Diana while taking her daughter Princess Charlotte to her first day of school, wearing a red floral dress, similar to the one Diana wore in the summer of 1992.

Middleton rocked the Michael Kors dress belted at the waist while sporting a gorgeous summer glow. The design and color look similar to the one Diana wore when she was photographed leaving St. Mary’s Hospital after visiting a friend. While Diana’s was pinker, she too had a belted waist.

This wasn’t the first time Middleton has worn the dress — an item that’s been in her closet for over a year now. She also dressed in it when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding rehearsal in May 2018.

While Markle and Harry have enjoyed their first year being married living in the U.K. among other royal family members, there’s potential that the new parents could be making another move, but this time out of London. It’s being reported that the ongoing feud between Harry and his older brother Prince William, along with Markle’s non-traditional approach to the royal lifestyle, is pushing the pair to make a “semi-permanent home” in Africa.

According to a new report by Page Six, Queen Elizabeth is considering sending the couple off — similar to when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in order to marry divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson, and then moved away to the Bahamas.

Since the royal couple said “I do,” they’ve continued to be the center of controversy starting with rumors that Markle was bossing the royal staff around. That followed her family drama of when sister Samantha Markle kept advocating publicly that she wanted Markle to reach out to their father Thomas Markle after he was unable to make it to her wedding. Then, rumors flew that Markle and Middleton weren’t getting along, and in the middle of that, more talk surrounded whether the feud was actually between the leading ladies or if it involved their husbands instead.

In more recent news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being shamed after their trips via private jet after vowing to be more environmentally friendly. It all started when the couple took their son Archie to visit Elton John at his home in Nice, France, using the musicians private jet; however, John has come to the couple’s defense.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote, adding, “To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” he concluded.