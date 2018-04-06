Kate Middleton Baby Due Date Revealed

Kate Middleton‘s due date has reportedly been revealed, with the royal set to give birth on April 23, according to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, who shared the news on the TV program Lorraine.

“Kate is due on St George’s Day which is the 23rd of April,” Andrews said on the program, via Express.

Prior to Andrews’ report, Kensington Palace had only shared that Middleton was expected to give birth during the month of April.

Middleton is currently pregnant with her third child, as she and husband Prince William are already parents to son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte. While the birth is surely an anticipated one, Andrews noted, “It’s not quite the furor or the intensity of when she was pregnant with George.”

Andrews also explained that there is no proof that the latest royal baby will actually be born on the 23rd due to the fact that the Duchess’ first two children were born late.

“She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April,” the royal correspondent said.

If Middleton does give birth after her reported due date, that could potentially impact her attendance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is scheduled to take place on May 19.

As the big day draws closer, more wedding details are being revealed, including tips about the decor, menu and guest list.

Markle and Harry have chosen London-based florist Philippa Craddock as their florist, and Town & Country shares that Craddock will be using “branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.”

The wedding cake will be non-traditional, with the couple having asked pastry chef Claire Ptak to create a “lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring,” CNN reports.

While the guest list is sure to be full of high-profile names, Harry and Markle have also opened up their nuptials to members of the public.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace shared in a statement. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

